GCC Secretary-General condemns Iranian attacks on Bahrain, Kuwait

RIYADH, 8th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi, Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), has strongly condemned and denounced the Iranian attacks targeting the Kingdom of Bahrain and the State of Kuwait, saying they reflect Iran's continued approach of undermining regional and international efforts to promote security, peace and resolve the crisis.

"These attacks represent a blatant aggression and a flagrant violation of the sovereignty of both countries, a direct threat to the security, stability, and safety of citizens and residents, and a grave breach of the principles of international law and the United Nations (UN) Charter," Albudaiwi underscored.

He also underlined the GCC's full solidarity with Bahrain and Kuwait, and its backing for all measures they take to maintain their security and stability, as well as protect their citizens and residents on their territories.