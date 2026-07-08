Egypt condemns Iranian attacks on Bahrain, Kuwait

CAIRO, 8th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The Arab Republic of Egypt has strongly condemned the repeated Iranian attacks on Kuwait and Bahrain, describing them as a blatant violation of the two countries' sovereignty and a serious threat to the security and stability of the Gulf region.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs reaffirmed its rejection of all actions that undermine the security and sovereignty of Kuwait and Bahrain or threaten the stability of the region.

Egypt renewed its call for restraint and de-escalation to preserve regional security and maintain peace and stability.

The ministry also expressed Egypt's full solidarity with Kuwait and Bahrain, affirming its support for the two countries in confronting any threats to their security and stability.

The ministry said Egypt saw no justification for the repeated Iranian attacks targeting Arab Gulf states, stressing that their security and stability are an integral part of Egypt's national security and that of the wider region and cannot be compromised.