AI-powered SparX Innovation Hub opens at Expo City Dubai

DUBAI, 8th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Nestlé has officially inaugurated the SparX Innovation Hub at its new Head Office in Expo City Dubai. SparX combines the power of artificial intelligence with deep local insight to fuel growth through faster, smarter, and more impactful innovation.

The hub leverages it to uncover emerging consumer opportunities, inspire breakthrough ideas, accelerate experimentation, and develop products, services, and experiences that create lasting value for consumers and the business across the region and beyond.

The inauguration was attended by Reem AlHashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation and CEO of Expo City Dubai Authority; Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism; Najeeb Mohammed Al Ali, Executive Director of the Expo City Authority; and Yasser Abdul Malak, Chairman and CEO of Nestlé Middle East and North Africa, along with other Expo and Nestlé leaders.

“Collaboration and innovation are crucial to creating the brighter future we all seek – a future where companies and governments alike place the human experience at the heart of their products, services, and policies," AlHashimy said. "We are proud to see Expo City’s innovation ecosystem growing with the addition of the SparX Innovation Hub – and to have Nestlé as a strategic partner in the UAE’s first Green Innovation District.”

Al Marri said, “Thanks to the directives of its wise leadership, the UAE continues to develop an integrated economic model underpinned by effective partnerships with the global private sector. These efforts contribute to supporting the goals of economic diversification and enhancing the country’s position as a leading destination for investment and business.”

He pointed out that enabling an environment of innovation and employing advanced technologies are fundamental pillars in developing the new economy sectors and raising the efficiency and sustainability of supply chains, which enhance the national economy’s readiness to keep pace with rapid global shifts.

He added that the partnership with the private sector is a key element in developing vital industries, enhancing added value, and supporting sustainable economic growth.

Yasser Abdul Malak said,“The Middle East and North Africa is one of the world's most dynamic regions, with consumers who are shaping global trends. SparX reflects our confidence in the talent, creativity, and entrepreneurial spirit of this region. The best ideas come from bringing together diverse perspectives, challenging conventions, and staying relentlessly close to consumers.

"SparX embodies that mindset, creating an environment where technology enhances human creativity and where collaboration turns bold ideas into meaningful innovation. "

At its core, SparX is built on collaboration. It brings together startups, universities, technology partners, and government entities to co-create solutions that reflect how people live today. Powered by AI, data, and advanced technologies, the hub is grounded in something more important: a deep, real understanding of the consumers Nestlé serves.

Leveraging Nestlé’s strategic partnership with the DIFC AI Campus, SparX enables teams to capture real-time consumer signals and translate them into actionable insights. Combined with hands-on consumer immersion, this approach allows Nestlé to identify emerging needs earlier and turn ideas into tangible innovations with greater speed and relevance.