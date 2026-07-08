UAEU to host QS Africa 2026 Higher Education Forum in Ethiopia

AL AIN, 8th July, 2026 (WAM) -- United Arab Emirates University (UAEU) is hosting the QS Africa 2026 Higher Education Forum, organised by the global higher education analytics firm Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on 9th and 10th July as part of its Golden Jubilee celebrations.

Organised by global higher education analytics firm Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) under the theme "Skills, Systems, and a Sustainable Future," the forum will bring together policymakers, university leaders and higher education experts.

The opening day will feature discussions on Africa's higher education landscape, including the "Africa 2030" vision, demographic trends, global benchmark indicators and international research collaboration. Participants will also examine strategies to strengthen global engagement and develop universities equipped to support economic growth and social progress.

Other sessions will focus on expanding flexible learning pathways through micro-credentials and lifelong learning, developed in collaboration with employers to meet evolving labour market needs.

The forum will also examine the role of artificial intelligence in higher education, including its use to enhance teaching, administrative efficiency and student support services.

Participants will discuss academic leadership and institutional transformation, with a focus on integrating sustainability into university infrastructure, curricula and research.

The first day will conclude with a closed roundtable on strengthening cooperation between African and Arab universities and promoting joint research on strategic issues, including climate security and digital transformation.

On the second day, UAEU will host a panel discussion titled "Building Institutional Capacity: Leadership, Infrastructure, and Funding," focusing on practical approaches to addressing funding challenges and strengthening research and teaching infrastructure.