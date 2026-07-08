HCT signs five-year partnership with Siemens on sustainability, digitalisation

DUBAI, 8th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The Higher Colleges of Technology (HCT) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Siemens to advance sustainability, digital transformation, and applied innovation across the UAE’s higher education landscape.

The five-year collaboration supports the UAE’s Net Zero 2050 Strategic Initiative and the UAE Green Agenda 2030 through an integrated programme spanning smart campus transformation, green skills development, and industry-driven research.

Under the terms of the MoU, HCT and Siemens will collaborate on innovation, decarbonisation, and digitalisation initiatives designed to advance institutional sustainability and operational performance. The initiative will also accelerate HCT’s data-driven framework, aligning governance, policy, and operational performance to support progress toward its Net Zero ambitions.

Mohammed Al Nuaimi, Vice President of Shared Services at HCT, said the partnership would accelerate the transformation of HCT campuses into smarter, more resilient and data-driven environments while reinforcing the institution's commitment to the UAE's Net Zero 2050 agenda.

Helmut von Struve, CEO of Siemens in the Middle East and UAE, said the collaboration would combine Siemens' expertise in smart infrastructure, digitalisation and decarbonisation with HCT's applied learning model to help develop future talent and support the UAE's transition to a low-carbon, knowledge-based economy.

In parallel, a central component of the collaboration will focus on advancing HCT’s campus ecosystem through a Smart Campus Framework, based on Siemens’ Building X platform.

The initiative will modernise energy, water, and waste management systems, establish unified real-time data environments, and support the deployment of clean mobility solutions, including EV infrastructure and on-site renewable energy planning.

Together, these measures are expected to enhance operational performance, strengthen resilience, and deliver measurable progress toward national decarbonisation goals.

The initiative will offer specialised technical training, faculty development programmes, and industry workshops focused on sustainability technologies and digital infrastructure.

Joint short courses and green skills certifications will be developed for students and professionals, complemented by structured annual apprenticeship opportunities designed to provide hands-on industry experience, directly supporting the UAE’s workforce development priorities and driving innovation toward a knowledge-based, low-carbon economy.

HCT will lead joint initiatives with Siemens on industry-relevant projects spanning advanced manufacturing, smart infrastructure, mobility systems, energy technologies, and emerging innovation domains.

The partnership will enable shared use of laboratories and digital testbeds and co-authored technical outputs.