RAK Ruler receives outgoing Belgian Ambassador

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 8th July, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, today received Antoine Delcourt, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Belgium to the UAE, at his palace in Saqr bin Mohammed City.

The ambassador paid a farewell visit to H.H. on the occasion of the conclusion of his diplomatic mission in the country.

H.H. affirmed the depth of the bilateral relations between the United Arab Emirates and the Kingdom of Belgium, and emphasised the commitment to strengthening and further developing these ties in a manner that serves the mutual interests of both countries and promotes prosperity for their peoples.

He praised the ambassador's efforts in advancing cooperation between the two countries across various fields, and wished him continued success in his future endeavors.

For his part, Delcourt expressed his sincere gratitude and appreciation to the Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah for the warm hospitality and gracious reception. He also commended the UAE's prominent regional and international standing, and expressed appreciation for the cooperation and support he received throughout his tenure in the country.