IFC launches standout $2 bn 5-Year USD bond to support job creation in developing countries

WASHINGTON, 8th July, 2026 (WAM) – The International Finance Corporation (IFC, rated Aaa/AAA), a member of the World Bank Group, priced its first US dollar benchmark bond of the fiscal year, a green bond raising $2 billion to support the private sector and job creation in developing countries.

The transaction generated very strong investor interest, reaching a book of $8 billion, supported by 120 investor orders, demonstrating robust global demand for high-quality US dollar benchmark bonds.

The bond pays a semi-annual coupon of 4.25%, offers a spread of 1.7 basis points versus the reference US Treasury, and will be listed on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange.

"The exceptional investor response to IFC’s inaugural US dollar benchmark bond of the fiscal year underscores the global depth of demand for high-quality sustainable investments," said Jorge Familiar, Vice President and Treasurer, World Bank Group. "Our bonds help build more sustainable and competitive economies, providing investors the opportunity to support emerging markets through high-grade liquid products in multiple currencies.”

Investor Distribution by Type

Central Banks/Official Institutions: 61%

Banks/Bank Treasuries/Corporates: 21%

Asset Managers/Insurers/Pension Funds: 18%

Investor Distribution by Geography

Europe/Middle East/Africa (EMEA): 41%

Americas: 31%

Asia: 28%