Dubai Internet City, Luxinnovation join forces to foster innovation, knowledge sharing

DUBAI, 8th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Internet City, the region’s leading technology hub, has entered into a strategic partnership with Luxinnovation, Luxembourg’s national innovation agency, to drive innovation, foster cross-border collaboration, and support knowledge sharing.

The partnership will also create opportunities for Dubai-based start-ups, scale-ups and technology companies interested in exploring the European market through Luxembourg, leveraging the country’s innovation ecosystem, international connectivity and strategic position within the European Union.

Luxinnovation and its partners will provide personalised support to help companies determine whether Luxembourg is the ideal location for their business expansion, while enabling them to explore opportunities across the European market.

“Dubai Internet City serves as a gateway for technology companies seeking to access new markets, opportunities, and partnerships,” said Ammar Al Malik, Executive Vice President of Commercial at TECOM Group and Managing Director of Dubai Internet City. “Our partnership with Luxinnovation reflects a shared commitment to supporting collaboration and knowledge sharing. By strengthening ties between organisations in both markets, we are creating new opportunities for businesses to connect and grow, in line with the objectives of Dubai Economic Agenda ‘D33’.”

David Foy, Head of International Business Relationships – Digital Economy, Luxinnovation, said: “As Luxembourg’s national innovation agency, we are committed to supporting innovation, fostering international collaboration and helping companies build meaningful partnerships. By connecting Luxembourg’s and Dubai’s innovation ecosystems, this collaboration with Dubai Internet City will create opportunities for knowledge exchange, business connections and collaborative innovation initiatives that can benefit organisations in both markets.”

By combining Luxembourg’s position as a gateway to Europe with Dubai Internet City’s role as a leading technology hub in the Middle East, both organisations seek to create new pathways for innovation and international collaboration.

The strategic partnership reinforces Dubai Internet City’s role in enabling innovation and entrepreneurship through its ecosystem of multinational corporations, innovative start-ups, Fortune 500 companies and tech giants such as Google, Huawei, IBM, Microsoft, Meta, Oracle, Salesforce, Samsung, and SAP. Dubai Internet City is also home to more than 31,000 skilled professionals and 20+ R&D and Innovation Centres.

Unveiled in 1999, Dubai Internet City has nurtured the digital economy by uniting global leaders through its world-class ecosystem. According to an impact study conducted by the district in partnership with Accenture in February 2025, Dubai Internet City has contributed AED 100 billion to Dubai’s GDP in the past 15 years.