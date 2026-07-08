Dubai Police unveil next generation of ‘Ghiath’ smart patrols

DUBAI, 8th July, 2026 (WAM) -- In line with Dubai’s vision to lead in security, sustainability and smart mobility, Dubai Police, in partnership with Al-Futtaim, the exclusive distributor of BYD in the UAE, has launched the second generation of its ‘Ghiath’ smart patrol vehicles.

The initiative reflects Dubai Police’s continued commitment to adopting cutting edge technologies, artificial intelligence and global innovations to strengthen its smart policing transport ecosystem.

The launch ceremony was attended by Lieutenant General Abdulla Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, Stella Li, Executive Vice President of BYD Company, Omar Al Futtaim, Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Al-Futtaim, Major General Hareb Al Shamsi, Deputy Commander-in-Chief for Criminal Affairs, Major General Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Operations Affairs, Major General Rashid Al Falasi, Director of the General Department of Transport and Rescue, along with senior officers and representatives from both organisations.

The launch coincided with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between Dubai Police and Al-Futtaim, the exclusive distributor of BYD in the UAE.

The agreement was signed by Major General Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei on behalf of Dubai Police and Yousuf AlRaeesi, Director of Government Affairs at Al-Futtaim, on behalf of the company. The partnership aims to develop the second generation of ‘Ghiath’ smart patrol vehicles using the plug in hybrid DENZA B8, combining advanced security technologies, high performance and environmental sustainability. The new patrols will support police operations with more advanced smart vehicles that improve response times, enhance field operations and meet the evolving demands of future policing.

Lieutenant General Abdulla Khalifa Al Marri said Dubai Police remains committed to maintaining its position among the world’s leading police organisations by equipping its operations with the latest technologies and advanced equipment to enhance community safety and security.

He noted that the partnership with Al-Futtaimand BYD represents an important step in developing the second generation of ‘Ghiath’ smart patrols and expanding Dubai Police’s fleet with highly advanced vehicles designed to deliver optimal performance across policing and security operations.

He added: “This strategic partnership reflects our commitment to harnessing innovation to develop sustainable security solutions that support Dubai’s future vision and contribute to building a smarter, more efficient and more sustainable security transport ecosystem.”

Major General Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei praised the close cooperation between Dubai Police and Al-Futtaimin supporting Dubai Police programmes and initiatives, highlighting the importance of institutional integration between the public and private sectors.

He stressed that Dubai Police has always prioritised strategic partnerships with private sector organisations, noting that the long standing collaboration reflects the Government’s commitment to strengthening cooperation, delivering joint initiatives and advancing corporate social responsibility in support of Dubai’s strategic objectives.

Yousuf AlRaeesi highlighted the importance of the strategic partnership with Dubai Police, expressing Al Futtaim’s commitment to expanding cooperation and continuing to support Dubai Police’s strategy for the ongoing development of its fleet and operational capabilities in service of the community. He added that the collaboration contributes to maintaining the safe and secure environment for which the UAE is recognised while reinforcing its global leadership.

The ‘Ghiath’ project is one of Dubai Police’s flagship smart security vehicle initiatives, reflecting its commitment to integrating advanced technologies, smart systems and artificial intelligence into policing. The project enhances the quality of security services while reinforcing Dubai Police’s position among the world’s most innovative law enforcement organisations.