Deputy Director of MoFA’s Dubai Office receives credentials of Consul General of Switzerland

DUBAI, 8th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Rashid Abdulla Al Qaseer, Deputy Director of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ Dubai Office, received the consular credentials of Christoph Friedrich Buhler, Consul General of Switzerland in Dubai and the Northern Emirates, during a meeting held at the Ministry’s Dubai Office.

Al Qaseer welcomed the Consul General and congratulated him on his appointment, wishing him continued success in performing his duties, and commended the strong relations between the United Arab Emirates and Switzerland across areas of mutual interest.