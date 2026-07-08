Sultan bin Ahmed attends Partners of Success Forum

SHARJAH, 8th July, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Judicial Council, attended on Wednesday the Partners of Success Forum, The First Lawyers and Legal Consultants Council, organised by the Judicial Department at the Sharjah Media City (Shams) Business Centre.

H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed affirmed that lawyers and legal consultants are key partners in strengthening the justice system, noting that their role extends beyond litigation and defending rights to include contributing to the development of the legal environment and enhancing public confidence in the judiciary. His Highness added that the integration of roles among all components of the judicial system is fundamental to achieving effective justice.

H.H. stated that the Judicial Council continues to enhance judicial services and procedures aligns with international best practices, improving operational efficiency and accelerating case resolution. Sultan bin Ahmed emphasised that enhancing customer experience and raising satisfaction levels remain ongoing priorities through innovative solutions and useful proposals that contribute to advancing the judicial system.

The Chairman of the Judicial Council also described such forums as an important platform for direct engagement with lawyers and legal consultants, enabling the Council to listen to their views and comments and support practical, evidence-based development decisions.

H.H. affirmed the Judicial Council's commitment to holding these meetings regularly and transforming recommendations and proposals into initiatives that enhance justice, strengthen transparency, and address the aspirations of society.

The forum began with the UAE national anthem, followed by a video highlighting the legal profession's role in upholding justice, defending rights and freedoms, promoting the rule of law and reinforcing lawyers' responsibility as key partners in the judicial system.

Judge Dr Mohammed Obaid Al Kaabi, Chairman of the Judicial Department, delivered a speech welcoming the attendees and praising the role of lawyers and legal consultants, saying: "Through your active role in upholding the law with integrity and professionalism, you have contributed to building a robust judicial system founded on strong principles.

Together, we continue to move towards new horizons to enhance your professional experience and deliver more efficient, high-quality services. Your efforts are highly appreciated, and your professional commitment remains one of the key factors in strengthening justice, expediting the resolution of cases and facilitating the completion of legal procedures."

His Excellency revealed that during the first six months of 2026, the department received 130,209 applications, including 8,397 submitted by lawyers, while 115,476 applications were completed, achieving an 88.7% completion rate. The department also held 31,146 court sessions, of which 30,809 were concluded. Remote hearings accounted for 95% of all sessions, totalling 29,596, while 1,550 hearings (5%) were held in person.

The department also registered 5,401 powers of attorney, including 162 digital authorisations for lawyers, while the number of users registered in the judicial system reached 227,691, including litigants, individuals, companies, experts, translators and 1,803 lawyers.

Al Kaabi stressed that these figures reflect not only statistical achievements but also the continuous development of judicial services, digital transformation and simplified procedures aimed at improving efficiency and meeting the needs of lawyers.

Al Kaabi also presented the results of a customer satisfaction survey conducted to improve services for lawyers.

The survey recorded an overall satisfaction rate of 68.9%, while 70.9% of respondents expressed satisfaction with service quality. Satisfaction with the ease of using electronic systems and digital services reached 69.1%, matching the score for the clarity of procedures and service instructions. Satisfaction with cooperation and communication between the Judicial Department and lawyers stood at 63.6%, while 70.9% supported expanding the use of artificial intelligence to enhance legal services.

Al Kaabi concluded by saying the survey findings provide valuable guidance for future service improvements and reaffirm the department's commitment to continuous development through listening to partners' feedback and recommendations.

H.H. watched a presentation highlighting the services provided by the Judicial Department to support lawyers throughout every stage of their professional careers. The presentation outlined the full range of services, including enrolment and registration, licensing, and training programmes delivered in cooperation with the relevant authorities, helping to enhance lawyers' readiness for professional practice. It also showcased the department's integrated procedural support, covering the receipt, completion and referral of applications to the competent committees, as well as grievance procedures, in a manner that reinforces transparency and safeguards rights.

The forum also witnessed the launch of the Digital Advocacy Platform, designed to manage all aspects of lawyers' professional work. A presentation demonstrated how the platform operates and the services it provides, including the issuance of professional identification cards and the management of law firms and their branches.

The platform also features an AI-powered virtual assistant that helps lawyers complete services, manage their accounts, review documents, calculate fees and prepare applications in full through the platform, making artificial intelligence an active partner in legal practice.

The forum featured an interactive panel discussion bringing together a group of leading lawyers and legal consultants, who praised the Judicial Department's efforts in organising the event and providing a professional platform for dialogue and the exchange of views. They expressed their hope that the forum would achieve its objectives of supporting judicial development and contributing to a comprehensive judicial system that enhances operational efficiency and improves the quality of judicial services.

The discussion also included several development proposals and addressed the key challenges facing lawyers in practising the profession through a constructive dialogue characterised by transparency and the exchange of perspectives. Participants stressed the importance of maintaining communication and listening to all relevant stakeholders to help develop the legal environment, strengthen the integration of the judicial system, reinforce justice and uphold the rule of law.