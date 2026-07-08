Austria's first commercial satellite launched into space

VIENNA, 8th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Austria’s first commercial satellite has successfully launched into space. As the Vienna-based space company Tumbleweed announced on Tuesday, the satellite “Oasis Alpha” was brought into a low Earth orbit with a Falcon-9 rocket from the US space company SpaceX from the Vandenberg Spaceport (USA).

On board are standardized containers – so-called “pods” – with payloads from four European institutions for experiments in weightlessness.

Tumbleweed’s goal is to enable institutions and companies to conduct research in weightlessness quickly and without bureaucracy, without needing expertise in aerospace engineering or compliance with legal regulations. For this purpose, pre-certified “pods” are used, which are filled by customers with their own experiments.