Arab Parliament condems Iranian attacks on Kuwait and Bahrain

CAIRO, 8th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Yamahi, Speaker of the Arab Parliament, strongly condemned the Iranian attacks targeting the State of Kuwait and the Kingdom of Bahrain, describing them as a flagrant violation of the sovereignty of states, a serious breach of international law and the principles of good neighborliness, and a dangerous escalation that threatens the security and stability of the Gulf region while further increasing tensions.

In a statement issued today, the Speaker of the Arab Parliament stressed that any attack on the sovereignty or security of any Arab state constitutes an assault on Arab national security and a direct threat to regional peace and stability.

He called for the immediate and complete cessation of these attacks and provocations, urging adherence to the principles of good neighborliness, respect for the sovereignty of states, and non-interference in their internal affairs in order to preserve the security and stability of the region and spare its countries from further tensions and crises.

Al Yamahi also expressed the Arab Parliament's full solidarity with the State of Kuwait and the Kingdom of Bahrain, reaffirming its complete support for the legitimate measures taken by both countries to safeguard their sovereignty and maintain their security and stability.