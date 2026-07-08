Arab League condemns Iranian attacks targeting interests, territories of Arab Gulf states

CAIRO, 8th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Nabil Fahmy, Secretary-General of the League of Arab States, reiterated his firm condemnation of the Iranian attacks targeting the interests and territories of neighboring Arab Gulf states, most recently the attacks on the Saudi Wedyan tanker and the Qatari liquefied natural gas (LNG) Al Rekayyat tanker.

He also condemned the repeated Iranian missile and drone attacks against the State of Kuwait and the Kingdom of Bahrain.

In a statement issued today, Fahmy warned of the grave danger posed by this escalating course of action and its highly sensitive timing, noting that it comes amid regional and international efforts to consolidate de-escalation and restore the normal flow of maritime navigation. He said such actions threaten to undermine these efforts and could once again drag the region into an open confrontation with unpredictable and serious consequences.

He reaffirmed the League of Arab States' full solidarity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the State of Qatar, the State of Kuwait, the Kingdom of Bahrain, and all Arab Gulf states. He stressed that the security of the Arabian Gulf is an integral part of the Arab national security framework, and that any attack targeting any Gulf state, its vital interests, or its maritime routes constitutes an attack on shared Arab interests and threatens the security and stability of the region as a whole.