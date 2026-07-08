Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, AstraZeneca, PureHealth activate Rare Diseases Centre of Excellence in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 8th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH), the regulator of the healthcare sector in the Emirate, alongside AstraZeneca and PureHealth signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at the BIO International Convention in San Diego, USA to activate a Rare Diseases Centre of Excellence in Abu Dhabi.

The center will serve as a flagship hub for diagnosis, treatment, follow-ups, research, education and patient care, with a particular focus on rare metabolic, nephrological, and hematologic disorders. By bringing together clinicians, researchers, and ecosystem partners, the center aims to set a new benchmark for rare disease care across the region.

While addressing the socio-economic burden these conditions place on healthcare systems, communities, and families, the Centre serves as a tangible example of Abu Dhabi’s intelligent life sciences model in action, accelerating the translation of scientific discoveries into real-world patient outcomes.

Dr. Asma Ibrahim Al Mannaei, Executive Director of the Health Life Sciences Sector at the DoH, said: “AstraZeneca and PureHealth have been longstanding partners of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, and we are delighted to activate this Rare Diseases Centre of Excellence alongside them. By leveraging Abu Dhabi’s integrated healthcare and life sciences ecosystem and our partners scientific and operational capabilities, this partnership will accelerate innovation in rare disease detection, diagnosis and treatment.

Bringing together key stakeholders to advance rare diseases care and improve the lives of community members, further strengthening the Emirate's intelligent life sciences ecosystem.”

Sameh El Fangary, Gulf Country President at AstraZeneca, said: “Rare diseases may be overlooked as it affects a relatively small number of people, but for each of those patients and their families, the impact is devastating, and collectively the impact on the society is profound. By joining forces with the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi and Pure Health, we can bring transformative science and global experience together with the emirate’s world-class healthcare system to make a real difference. Our shared goal is simple: no patient left behind – everyone receives the earliest right diagnosis, and the right care for as long as they need it.”

The agreement builds directly on the MoU signed by DoH and AstraZeneca at BIO 2024 to establish a Rare Diseases Centre of Excellence in Abu Dhabi – a partnership designed to leverage the Emirate’s advanced healthcare infrastructure, including the Emirati Genome Program, and AstraZeneca's global expertise in rare disease management. This tripartite agreement advances that commitment, welcoming PureHealth as a partner to operationalize the center.

Shaista Asif, Group Chief Executive Officer at PureHealth, said: “For every person living with a rare disease, and every family supporting them, the journey to diagnosis and treatment can be long, uncertain and deeply challenging. Transforming that experience requires more than clinical excellence, it requires organizations to come together around a shared purpose.

We are proud to partner with the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi and AstraZeneca to activate a Centre of Excellence that brings together expertise, innovation and collaboration to strengthen rare disease care in the UAE. Together, we are building the capabilities, partnerships and integrated model of care needed to change what is possible for people living with rare diseases, while helping to shape the future of specialized healthcare.”

Under the MoU, DoH, PureHealth and AstraZeneca will collaborate across the following pillars: the activation of the center as a hub for rare disease care; an integrated model of diagnosis, treatment and lifelong care; equitable and uninterrupted patient access to specialized services; the advancement of research, clinical trials and real-world evidence generation; education, training and capability building to strengthen local clinical expertise; and a joint governance framework to oversee delivery and ensure accountability throughout the collaboration.

The collaboration combines AstraZeneca’s scientific capabilities and global reach with Pure Health’s deep operational capabilities across the UAE's healthcare system, and DoH's regulatory leadership and vision for Abu Dhabi as a global hub for life sciences and medical innovation. Together, the three partners will redefine the rare disease care pathway in the emirate, building a model with the potential to benefit patients across the region and beyond.