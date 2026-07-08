Bahrain to host second edition of Emirates Falcons Racing International Cup

DUBAI, 8th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE Falcons Federation has approved the Kingdom of Bahrain as the host of the second edition of the Emirates Falcons Racing International Cup, scheduled for the first week of December 2026.

The championship is held annually under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, and under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai, President of the International Federation for Falconry Sports and Racing, and President of the UAE Falcons Federation, with the oversight of Sheikh Zayed bin Hamad bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, Vice President of the International Federation for Falconry Sports and Racing, Vice President of the UAE Falcons Federation and Chairman of the Championship. The championship aims to advance the sport of falconry racing and promote it globally.

The second edition will be held in cooperation with the Bahrain Inherited Traditional Sports Committee, one of the founding members of the International Federation for Falconry Sports and Racing, and in coordination with the relevant authorities and the UAE Embassy in the Kingdom of Bahrain.

Hosting the championship in the Kingdom of Bahrain further advances the UAE Falcons Federation's commitment to strengthening the UAE's position as a global hub for falconry racing and expanding cooperation with member states of the International Federation for Falconry Sports and Racing, while preserving this heritage and passing it on to future generations. It also reflects the strong fraternal relations between the UAE and Bahrain, and the shared vision of the two countries to preserve this authentic legacy.

The Kingdom of Bahrain's hosting of the second edition marks a new milestone in the championship's journey, reflecting its growing stature since its launch. It also recognises the Kingdom's extensive expertise and organisational capabilities, as well as the strong fraternal and historical ties and ongoing cooperation between the UAE and Bahrain, particularly in preserving and developing falconry sports and racing.

The UAE Falcons Federation said it will announce further details of the championship in due course, including technical requirements, registration procedures, participation categories, race rounds, the competition schedule, prize money and the competition regulations, through the Federation's official website and social media channels.

The Emirates Falcons Racing International Cup is the first international championship to bear the UAE's name and be held outside the country. It was launched under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. Held annually from the 2025–2026 season across different continents, the championship aims to advance falconry racing, strengthen the UAE's position as a leading global destination for the sport, preserve its heritage and promote it on the international sporting stage.