FNC approves Federal Draft law on Cultural Heritage

ABU DHABI, 8th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The Federal National Council (FNC) today approved a federal draft law on Cultural Heritage. The session was attended by Sheikh Salem bin Khalid Al Qasimi, Minister of Culture.

Before discussing the draft Cultural Heritage Law, the Council reviewed the report of the Committee on Education, Culture, Youth, Sports and Media Affairs, which stated that it had examined the draft law through a comprehensive methodology that included legal, social and economic studies, as well as meetings with representatives of the Ministry of Culture to discuss its provisions and clarify a number of related issues.

The draft law aims to protect, document, preserve, manage and promote the UAE's cultural heritage in all its forms, encourage its study, enhance cultural diversity and exchange, ensure its sustainability and transmission to future generations, support heritage and cultural tourism, integrate cultural heritage into sustainable development plans, and strengthen coordination between the Ministry of Culture and the relevant authorities in the management and safeguarding of cultural heritage.

The Council introduced two new concepts within the definitions article: "digital heritage," which includes digital materials and resources of cultural, historical, scientific, social, environmental or economic value, whether originally created in digital form or converted into digital formats; and "archaeological survey," which encompasses the exploration, documentation and recording of archaeological sites using various scientific methods.

The draft law also defines the responsibilities of the Ministry of Culture, in coordination with the relevant authorities and government entities, including preparing legislation, policies and strategies for the protection of cultural heritage; implementing public awareness, media and tourism promotion programmes; supporting education and scientific research; and building national capacities in the cultural heritage sector.

The draft law permits the nomination of cultural heritage elements for inclusion on regional and international heritage lists, subject to the Ministry's approval and in accordance with the procedures set out in the executive regulations, thereby contributing to their enhanced protection and highlighting their cultural and civilizational significance.

The draft law also includes stringent penalties to safeguard cultural heritage, including prison sentences of up to 10 years and fines ranging from AED 500,000 to AED 10 million for serious offences. These include the deliberate damage of tangible cultural heritage or archaeological sites, theft, smuggling, or carrying out construction, alteration or relocation works without the required authorization.