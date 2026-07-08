'United as One to Eradicate the Threat’ campaign empowers families with parenting skills to protect children

DUBAI, 8th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Despite the clear impact of government efforts, awareness campaigns and parental oversight to keep drugs out of society, such measures require a genuine partnership with families and the community to educate teenagers and empower them with the courage to say ‘no’ to the temptations and pressures of bad influences.

Teenagers mush be capable of firmly refuse drug use driven by peer pressure, which often exploits their social vulnerability or lack of awareness about the dangers of that very first dose; often the first step on the path to addiction.

While refusing to take drugs might sound simple, it actually requires structured and intentional guidance from both families and society to help teenagers exercise this choice mindfully and protect themselves against negative habits or alien concepts.

Achieving this requires collaborative, multi-faceted efforts that help build teenagers’ intellectual and social resilience that endures and remains effective even in the absence of parental or legal oversight, fostering self-discipline and the moral compass that allows youth to consciously distinguish between right and wrong.

Recent studies show that teenagers and young adults are among the demographics most vulnerable to substance abuse and addiction. This is driven by several factors, including poor parenting skills, emotional neglect during early childhood and adolescence, and family discord. A lack of social and life skills, along with negative peer pressure significantly increase the likelihood of starting drug use.

Recognizing the vital role of community solidarity in protecting youth from addiction, the National Campaign for Drug Enforcement was launched by the National Drug Enforcement Authority in collaboration with the UAE Government Media Office under the theme ‘United as One to Eradicate the Threat.’

The campaign aligns with the UAE’s strategic vision to protect society and its greatest asset: its youth. It emphasises the importance of equipping families with the parenting skills needed to shield children from substance abuse, empower them to become responsible members of society and build their resilience against pressure.

Relevant authorities design informed, targeted awareness programmes based on proven social education principles to reach youth and teenagers. Through summer courses and community councils, these programmes build essential social skills such as emotional intelligence, decision-making and resisting peer pressure.

They encourage youth to use their free time constructively, promote the value of volunteering and educate them on the devastating impacts of drug abuse. A key message in these programmes is that refusing to engage in destructive behaviours, even once, is a sign of strength, courage and emotional intelligence, not weakness, and that true friends support your future rather than destroy it.

To strengthen social prevention efforts and integrate the roles of relevant entities in protecting families and youth from substance abuse, the National Drug Enforcement Authority organises meetings for the National Community Councils for Drug Prevention.

These meetings focus on the role of Emirati values in shaping behaviour, the importance of spiritual practices in fostering discipline and the profound impact of parental role modelling, as parents' daily actions are the primary source of a child's values. The meetings also focus on building a supportive home environment rooted in open dialogue and trust, which nurtures a resilient, balanced individual capable of making sound decisions and resisting negative pressures.

The power of peer pressure on teenagers and young adults cannot be underestimated. Relationships at this age are often built on absolute trust that is often misplaced, and a constant need to prove oneself. Driven by a desire to fit in and a fear of social exclusion, young people often conform to behaviours they may not even agree with such as smoking, skipping school, or experimenting with risky behaviours.

This vulnerability is heightened by a natural urge to seek independence from parental control. Adolescents often mistakenly believe that saying ‘no’ will hurt their friends or ruin relationships. This dynamic makes peer pressure particularly dangerous, allowing a single harmful idea or toxic habit to easily influence an entire group.

To protect teenagers from falling into the trap of peer pressure, communities must focus on building personal resilience through expert-recommended parenting and educational strategies.

Parents should subtly observe and assess their teenager's relationships and daily activities, both in person and on social media, rather than resorting to isolation or harsh confrontation. This helps teach them essential communication skills, choose positive influences and avoid bad company.

Building a strong, trusting relationship through active communication ensures the teenager views their family as a safe haven where they can share their fears without facing constant criticism or lecturing.

Recognising that emotional instability is a natural part of identity formation allows parents to use dialogue and persuasion rather than force. Giving teenagers the autonomy to make guided choices while accepting the responsibility that comes with them, builds self-esteem and mutual respect. Teenagers need to be empowered to make independent decisions based on core values helps strengthen their character.

Keeping young adults engaged in productive hobbies and constructive outlets also distracts them from negative peer influences while helping them earn genuine respect from their community. These efforts must be anchored by nurturing core values and reinforcing a strong moral upbringing.

Teenagers must be equipped with personal skills to practice smart, assertive refusal. The goal is not to isolate teenagers or turn them into confrontational outcasts, but to help them communicate intelligently.

This can be achieved through simple strategies, such as saying ‘no’ while offering a constructive alternative or using the ‘parents excuse’ in high-pressure situations, where the teenager shifts the blame to strict household rules to reduce social awkwardness.

Another effective method is the ‘broken record’ technique, which means repeating a simple, firm refusal without getting dragged into long arguments or justifications. This should be paired with assertive body language, like maintaining direct eye contact and using a calm, confident tone of voice to signal to peers that the decision is final and non-negotiable.

Ultimately, teenagers must remember the golden rule: those who truly care about you will not harm you. A true friend respects your personal boundaries and decisions without resorting to emotional blackmail. They encourage you to be your best, protect your well-being and accept a ‘no’ without changing how they treat you or threatening you with exclusion and mockery.