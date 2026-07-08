Burjeel Medical City offers gene therapy for11-year-old boy suffering from Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy

ABU DHABI, 8th July, 2026 (WAM) -- An 11-year-old boy from Türkiye is receiving care for Elevidys, a one-time gene therapy for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) at Burjeel Medical City (BMC) in Abu Dhabi.

The DMD, a rare genetic condition that gradually weakens the muscles, occurs in about 1 in every 3,500–5,000 male births worldwide. Children with DMD may begin life walking and playing normally, but over time, movements like climbing stairs, running or standing become harder. Without timely care, many eventually lose their ability to walk and later develop breathing and heart complications.

Doctors say Elevidys is an advanced gene therapy available in the UAE among a few other countries globally.

At BMC, one of the few centers in the country activated to offer the treatment, the boy's case is being reviewed and treatment planned by a multidisciplinary team, led by Prof. Ayman W. El-Hattab, Consultant Clinical Genetics and Director of the Genetics and Rare Disease Centre, an expert in rare diseases and genetics.

Prof. Khaled Musallam, Chief of Cell and Gene Therapy and Hematology at Burjeel Cancer Institute, BMC, is also orchestrating collaborations between the various internal and external stakeholders involved in this case. He is leading Burjeel Holdings’ expansion and research in gene therapy for various rare genetic conditions, supporting the UAE’s vision of becoming a leading hub for innovative therapies globally.

Doctors say Elevidys helps the body produce a shorter but functional form of dystrophin, a protein that muscles need to stay strong. The treatment cannot reverse existing muscle damage, but can slow further muscle loss. Timing matters, especially for children who can still walk.

Before the therapy, they explain, patients must be screened for antibodies that could block safe delivery. Yigit tested negative, making him eligible for the treatment..