Dubai Films and Games Commission, Ubisoft host midnight launch event for Assassin’s Creed: Black Flag Resynced in Dubai

DUBAI, 8th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The Dubai Films and Games Commission (DFGC), in partnership with Ubisoft, one of the world’s leading video game publishers, hosted a special midnight launch event for Assassin’s Creed: Black Flag Resynced, the highly anticipated remake of one of Ubisoft’s most acclaimed titles, bringing together gaming enthusiasts, creators and fans for an immersive community experience in Dubai.

Assassin’s Creed: Black Flag Resynced is a full remake of the acclaimed 2013 classic game, rebuilt using the latest version of Ubisoft’s Anvil Engine to deliver a new generation of experiences for players while preserving the iconic elements of the original title.

Held ahead of the game’s global release, the launch event reflects DFGC’s efforts to support the continued growth of Dubai’s gaming ecosystem and advance the strategic objectives of the Dubai Media Council under which it operates. The launch marks the first public event hosted by DFGC, highlighting its commitment to engaging with media communities. The event featured an interactive gaming hub with dedicated gameplay areas, Assassin’s Creed-themed cosplay, franchise trivia and a range of fan engagement experiences designed to celebrate gaming culture, creativity and community.

Faisal Kazim, Games Commissioner, Dubai Films and Games Commission, said: “Hosting the midnight launch event for Assassin’s Creed: Black Flag Resynced in partnership with Ubisoft signifies our commitment to supporting the growth of Dubai’s gaming ecosystem and creating opportunities for creators, industry leaders and gaming communities to connect.

The collaborations we are forging with global industry leaders such as Ubisoft are designed to advance our strategy to strengthen Dubai’s position as a global hub for gaming, which has emerged as one of the world’s fastest-growing creative industries. This event also reflects our broader vision of building a vibrant and sustainable gaming ecosystem that attracts talent, fosters innovation and contributes to the growth of Dubai’s creative economy.”

Gareth Evans, Territory Director, Ubisoft, said: “We are incredibly excited to be working with the Dubai Films and Games Commission on the launch of Assassin’s Creed: Black Flag Resynced. Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag has surpassed 34 million players since originally launching in 2013, and this renewed and faithfully enhanced remake features stunning visuals, upgraded gameplay, and new content. The iconic solo pirate adventure returns.”

First released in 2013, Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag became one of the franchise’s most acclaimed titles, attracting more than 34 million players worldwide. Developed by Ubisoft Singapore with contributions from members of the original development team, Assassin’s Creed: Black Flag Resynced reintroduces players to the story of Edward Kenway and his adventures across the Caribbean through enhanced visuals, expanded gameplay and new features designed for the latest generation of gaming platforms.

Ahead of its global release, Assassin’s Creed: Black Flag Resynced has already generated more than one million wishlists across platforms and will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox and PC.