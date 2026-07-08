Arab Reading Challenge to crown UAE winners of 10th edition tomorrow

DUBAI, 8th July, 2026 (WAM) -- In the presence of H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, the Arab Reading Challenge will tomorrow host a major ceremony at the Dubai Exhibition Centre, Expo Dubai, to honour the winners of its 10th edition following a record participation from across the UAE.

More than 830,000 students from schools across the UAE took part in this year’s competition, marking the highest level of participation in the initiative’s history at the national level.

The ceremony will also be attended by Her Excellency Sarah bint Yousef Al Amiri, Minister of Education, alongside senior officials, educators, representatives of the Arab Reading Challenge initiative, and prominent figures from the education and knowledge sectors.

Students, teachers, and parents of finalists will also be participating in large numbers in the celebration.

The 10th edition of the Arab Reading Challenge, one of the flagship initiatives under the umbrella of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), achieved unprecedented global participation, attracting 40,286,428 students from 60 countries representing 138,426 schools and supported by 161,507 supervisors.

During the ceremony, the UAE champion of the 10th edition of the Arab Reading Challenge will be announced.

The event will also honour the first-place winner in the People of Determination category, in addition to recognising the recipient of the ‘Outstanding Supervisor’ award and the ‘Best School’ title.

The ninth edition witnessed Reem Al Zarouni from Abu Dhabi being crowned UAE champion following country-level qualifiers that attracted over 810,000 students representing 1,380 schools and mentored by over 2,005 supervisors.

The previous edition also saw Zahra Hamad Ibrahim from Dubai receive the Outstanding Supervisor award, while Atika Bint Zaid School in Sharjah won the Best School Award, and Abdullah Ahmad Rashid Abdullah Al Dhanhani from Fujairah secured first place in the People of Determination category.

Launched during the 2015-2016 academic year under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the Arab Reading Challenge has grown into the world’s largest Arabic-language reading initiative.

The initiative seeks to promote a culture of reading among students across the Arab world and beyond, strengthen creative thinking skills, and inspire lifelong learning.

It also aims to establish a comprehensive reading and knowledge movement; reinforce the status of the Arabic language as a language of science, literature, and knowledge; encourage younger generations to use Arabic in their daily lives; and equip them with the knowledge and skills needed to contribute to building a better future.

The Arab Reading Challenge further promotes openness to other cultures and supports the values of tolerance, coexistence, and acceptance, while empowering young people to develop their capabilities and realise their full potential.