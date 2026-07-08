European Commission issues €11 billion in its 7th syndicated transaction of 2026

BRUSSELS, 8th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The European Commission has raised €11 billion of EU-Bonds in its 7th syndicated transaction for 2026.

The Commission is empowered by the EU Treaties to borrow from the international capital markets on behalf of the European Union to finance selected EU policy programmes.

The dual-tranche transaction concerned a €6 billion new 5-year EU-Bond maturing on 13 October 2031, and a €5 billion tap of the 20-year EU-Bond maturing on 12 October 2046.

The transaction is part of the Commission's €80 billion funding target for the second half of 2026