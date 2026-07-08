Apple strikes $30 billion chip deal with Broadcom to produce over 15 billion U.S.-made chips

CALIFORNIA, 8th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Apple today announced a new multiyear commitment with Broadcom to design and produce custom silicon components and cutting-edge wireless connectivity technologies for a wide range of Apple products.

The new agreement, expected to exceed $30 billion, will lead to the production of more than 15 billion U.S.-made chips and support hundreds of American jobs. Apple has been working with the administration and businesses across the U.S. to help create an end-to-end silicon supply chain in America, and today’s announcement advances those efforts.

“Apple and Broadcom have a long history together, and this new phase of our partnership further accelerates our commitment to American manufacturing and innovation,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO. “The cutting-edge components built in Fort Collins are essential to delivering the incredible performance and connectivity our customers expect, and we’re proud to deepen our investments in U.S.-based suppliers that share our commitment to excellence and innovation. We’re grateful to the president and his administration for supporting important projects like this one.”

“Broadcom is proud to continue to work with Apple after decades of success together, and we share a strong commitment to American innovation,” said Hock Tan, Broadcom’s President and CEO. “With Apple’s newest commitment, we’re pleased to expand our manufacturing footprint in Fort Collins, where we create groundbreaking technology that connects people around the world.”

These investments are part of Apple’s commitment to invest $600 billion in the U.S. economy over four years, supporting manufacturing, job creation, and technology development across the country.