UN chief alarmed by renewed military confrontations in Gulf, urges restraint

NEW YORK, 8th July, 2026 (WAM) -- United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has expressed alarm over renewed military confrontations in the Gulf, warning that the incidents risk derailing the diplomatic progress achieved between Iran and the United States.

In a note to correspondents issued by his spokesperson, Stéphane Dujarric, the Secretary-General warned that a return to full-scale hostilities would have catastrophic consequences for the peoples of the region, international peace and security, and the global economy.

He called on all parties to exercise maximum restraint, avoid further escalatory action, and take immediate steps to de-escalate the situation.

The Secretary-General also recalled the obligation of all parties to comply fully with international law, including protecting civilians and civilian infrastructure, and respecting navigational rights and freedoms.

He urged Iran and the United States to urgently resume negotiations and resolve outstanding issues through diplomacy.

The United Nations remains committed to supporting all efforts to prevent a return to conflict, restore stability, and advance a comprehensive and durable resolution to the conflict, the statement said.