DMCC’s Dubai Diamond Exchange, London Diamond Bourse sign MoU to strengthen global diamond trade

DUBAI, 9th July, 2026 (WAM) -- DMCC has announced a new Memorandum of Understanding between the Dubai Diamond Exchange (DDE) and the London Diamond Bourse (LDB) to strengthen cooperation between the two bourses, expand opportunities for their respective members and reinforce collaboration across the international diamond and gemstone trade.

The MoU establishes a framework for closer cooperation between the two organisations, with a focus on promoting responsible trade, facilitating commercial opportunities, encouraging knowledge exchange, and strengthening links between members.

The partnership will also support dialogue on issues affecting the international diamond industry, helping both bourses respond to an increasingly interconnected and rapidly evolving global marketplace.

At a time when the international diamond industry is placing renewed emphasis on collaboration across trading centres, the agreement reflects a shared commitment to strengthening relationships between World Federation of Diamond Bourses members and supporting a more connected global trading network.

The agreement was signed by Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Chairman of the Dubai Diamond Exchange, and the London Diamond Bourse President Charlotte Rose, marking the first formal international partnership established under her presidency since assuming her new position in June.

Ahmed Bin Sulayem said, “The Dubai Diamond Exchange was built on the belief that connecting markets creates opportunity. This partnership with the London Diamond Bourse reflects that philosophy, bringing together two major diamond trading centres to strengthen collaboration and expand opportunities for our respective members. The future of our industry will not be built by individual markets acting alone. By working more closely together, we can establish a stronger network of trusted trading centres, sharing expertise, upholding recognised standards, and reinforcing confidence and growth across the global diamond trade.”

Charlotte Rose said, “There is no better partner for the London Diamond Bourse to begin this new chapter with than the Dubai Diamond Exchange. As a fellow member of the World Federation of Diamond Bourses, the DDE shares our commitment to trusted, well-governed trading, and this agreement opens up real opportunities for members on both sides. I’m looking forward to seeing where this partnership takes us.”