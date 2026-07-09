Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Egyptian Embassy celebration of July 23rd Revolution anniversary

ABU DHABI, 9th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, and Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State, attended on Wednesday the reception hosted by Essam Ashour, Ambassador of the Arab Republic of Egypt to the UAE, to mark the 74th anniversary of the July 23rd Revolution.

The reception was attended by senior officials, members of the Arab and foreign diplomatic corps accredited to the UAE and members of the Egyptian community.

In his address, Ashour said that the July 23rd Revolution marked a milestone in Egypt's modern history and reflected the country's continued progress in development and nation-building.

He reaffirmed the depth of the strategic and fraternal ties between Egypt and the UAE, conveying the greetings of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi to the UAE's leadership and people, together with his wishes for the country's continued security, stability and prosperity.

The ambassador thanked the UAE's leadership, government and people for their longstanding support for Egypt and its nationals, saying it reflected the deep historical ties between the two countries.

He said UAE-Egypt relations, built on foundations laid by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, had reached their strongest phase under the leadership of both countries, becoming a model for Arab cooperation.

Ashour said the UAE had become Egypt's largest Arab and foreign investor and one of its most important economic partners, adding that bilateral ties had evolved into a comprehensive strategic partnership based on mutual trust and shared positions on regional issues.

He said the two countries viewed each other's security as indivisible and praised the UAE's advances in defence and security capabilities, as well as the professionalism of its institutions in safeguarding the country and its critical infrastructure.

The ambassador also commended the contribution of the Egyptian community in the UAE, describing its members as partners in the country's development and a bridge between the two peoples.

He reaffirmed Egypt's commitment to further strengthening relations with the UAE across various fields in support of the interests of both countries and regional security, stability and development.