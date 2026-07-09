MOI Undersecretary recognises teams behind Legal and Professional Development Initiative

ABU DHABI, 9th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Major General Khalifa Hareb Al Khaili, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior, honoured the teams that oversaw the implementation of the Legal and Professional Capacity Building Project for employees of penal and correctional institutions.

The ceremony was attended by Brigadier Dr. Rashid Ali Al Nuaimi, Director-General of Police Justice, along with a number of senior officers and officials. The recognition acknowledged the teams’ contributions to delivering a high-impact initiative that reflects the Ministry’s commitment to investing in its workforce, strengthening professional capabilities, and advancing institutional performance.

In his remarks, Al Nuaimi described the project as a strategic initiative that supports institutional development and embodies the Ministry’s vision of empowering national talent. He emphasised that qualified and capable personnel remain the foundation of institutional excellence, improved performance, and sustainable development.

He added that developing human capital remains a strategic priority for the Ministry of Interior, based on the conviction that institutional success depends on employees equipped with strong legal and professional knowledge, the ability to adapt to changing requirements, and the competence to perform their duties efficiently and in accordance with established best practices.

The project, which focuses on strengthening legal and professional competencies, seeks to enhance legal awareness, improve the capabilities of employees working in penal and correctional institutions, and promote sound institutional practices. It also supports the Ministry’s strategic objectives and its vision of building a more efficient and sustainable work environment.

At the end of the ceremony, Major General Khalifa Hareb Al Khaili honoured the project teams in appreciation of their efforts in ensuring its successful implementation. He commended the collaborative spirit that contributed to the project’s achievements, noting that such initiatives play an important role in supporting the Ministry’s capacity-building efforts and strengthening institutional performance.