TRENDS Global, Euro-Gulf Information Centre sign research partnership in Rome

ROME, 9th July, 2026 (WAM) -- TRENDS Global and the Euro-Gulf Information Centre (EGIC) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in Rome to strengthen research cooperation, advance policy analysis, and promote dialogue on regional and international issues of mutual interest.

The MoU was signed on the sidelines of a joint discussion session organised by TRENDS Global through its Virtual Office in Italy.

The event explored prospects for research collaboration between the two institutions and highlighted the role of think tanks in forecasting the future, analysing geopolitical and economic transformations, and fostering sustainable knowledge partnerships capable of producing evidence-based insights to support policymakers in an increasingly dynamic global environment.

The MoU was signed on behalf of TRENDS Global by Awad Al Breiki, Director-General, and on behalf of the EGIC by Matthew Robinson, Director of the Centre.

The agreement establishes a strategic framework for cooperation between the two institutions, both of which are committed to advancing policy research, strategic analysis, and public engagement.

Under the MoU, the two organisations will collaborate on joint research projects, exchange researchers and expertise, produce strategic studies, organise conferences, academic events, and policy dialogues, while strengthening connections between experts and research institutions across Europe and the Gulf.

The partnership also aims to expand scientific collaboration and produce evidence-based research that contributes to addressing regional and international challenges while fostering stronger intellectual and academic ties between Europe and the Gulf region.

Al Breiki said that the partnership with EGIC represents an important step within TRENDS' strategy to expand cooperation with leading international think tanks.

He noted that the discussions between the two institutions underscored the importance of employing scientific knowledge to analyse rapidly evolving geopolitical and economic developments. He added that the agreement would pave the way for broader joint research initiatives, greater exchange of expertise, and the organisation of academic events and policy dialogues.

Robinson said that the agreement reflects the two institutions' shared vision of the central role of scientific research and strategic analysis in understanding international developments and anticipating future trends.

He said the joint work between the two organisations would contribute to building strong and sustainable intellectual bridges between think tanks in Europe and the GCC countries, expanding the exchange of expertise and perspectives on issues of common interest, promoting constructive dialogue, advancing knowledge production, and supporting the development of more effective and responsive public policies.