'Ajman Municipality' launches AI Makers Journey initiative to boost institutional innovation

AJMAN, 8th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ajman X Centre, affiliated with the Ajman Municipality and Planning Department, has launched the AI Makers Journey initiative, reflecting the Department's commitment to accelerating the adoption of artificial intelligence applications and empowering national talent to develop innovative solutions that enhance government services and improve institutional operational efficiency.

The initiative supports the Department's strategic objective of developing innovation incubators to back scientific research and innovation programmes. It also aligns with the UAE Government's vision of accelerating the adoption of artificial intelligence applications and transforming them into practical solutions that improve the quality of government services and institutional performance.

The initiative was inaugurated by Eng. Noura Rashid Shattaf, Executive Director of the Strategy and Customer Happiness Sector, who reaffirmed the Department's commitment to strengthening a culture of innovation and accelerating the deployment of artificial intelligence technologies across institutional operations, in line with the UAE Government's vision of building a more flexible and sustainable government ecosystem.

In its first phase, the initiative targets 30 employees and is being implemented in partnership with Netways and AI Brains through an integrated practical programme aimed at transforming innovative ideas into projects with tangible institutional impact.

Sheikha Dr. Noura Humaid Al Nuaimi, Innovation Advisor and Director of the Ajman X Centre, said the AI Makers Journey initiative provides an integrated practical pathway to transform artificial intelligence ideas into projects with institutional impact, contributing to service development, enhanced operational efficiency and the promotion of a culture of innovation across the Department.

She added that the initiative goes beyond theoretical training by adopting a practical approach that begins with developing employees' knowledge and skills in artificial intelligence applications, followed by the creation, presentation and evaluation of project prototypes, culminating in the recognition of the best implementable projects. This, she said, enhances employees' readiness to lead digital transformation and develop innovative solutions that meet institutional needs.

The initiative aims to strengthen the culture of artificial intelligence and innovation within the Department, enable employees to integrate AI applications into their work, and prepare qualified talent capable of leading AI initiatives and developing prototypes and practical projects that address workplace challenges and opportunities while improving services and institutional operational efficiency.

The initiative also contributes to developing practical projects that support government services and institutional operations, enhancing employees' proficiency in using artificial intelligence applications, promoting knowledge exchange across various sectors, and building a sustainable ecosystem for AI applications within the Department.