Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure inaugurates Emirates Monitoring Centre

DUBAI, 9th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure (MoEI) inaugurated the Emirates Monitoring Centre, the first national facility of its kind to provide real-time monitoring of the UAE's integrated power network by linking all four electricity utilities: Emirates Water and Electricity Company (EWEC), Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority (SEWA), and Etihad Water and Electricity.

Equipped with Siemens' Spectrum Power SCADA V23 Q4 platform, the centre represents a major step forward in strengthening the resilience, reliability, and digitalisation of the UAE's electricity infrastructure.

The Emirates Monitoring Centre provides real-time oversight of the country's power network, which has an installed generation capacity of approximately 48 gigawatts. It continuously monitors key operational indicators, including system load, frequency, voltage, and power exchange, while ensuring the seamless flow of operational data across the Emirates National Grid (ENG) corridor spanning from Abu Dhabi to the Northern Emirates.

The centre also plays a critical role in coordinating outage management and emergency response, serving as the first line of situational awareness during system disturbances or generation outages.

In addition, it conducts operational planning and resilience studies to strengthen network reliability and support informed decision-making, while working closely with EWEC, DEWA, SEWA, and Etihad Water and Electricity as the UAE's energy sector continues to evolve.

Eng. Sharif Al Olama, Undersecretary for Energy and Petroleum Affairs at the MoEI, said, “Today marks an important milestone with the inauguration of the Emirates Monitoring Centre alongside our strategic partners. The centre represents the nucleus of the UAE's national power network, providing comprehensive, real-time visibility across the country's electricity system through world-class monitoring technologies developed by Siemens.”

He added that the centre enhances the resilience of the energy infrastructure and strengthens the country's ability to anticipate, manage, and respond to operational challenges both today and in the future.

It will also leverage artificial intelligence capabilities to support scenario planning, predictive analysis, and future system modelling, enabling smarter, more proactive decision-making.

Helmut von Struve, Chief Executive Officer of Siemens in the UAE and the Middle East, said, “Today marks a landmark achievement for the UAE's energy sector. The Emirates Monitoring Centre is the country's first unified platform providing a single, real-time view of the national power grid, with continuous monitoring of all four utility companies across the seven emirates.”

He added, “Siemens is proud to serve as the technology partner behind this pioneering initiative. We delivered the core monitoring and control platform at record speed, achieving the world's first fast-track deployment of the latest generation of our energy management system.

"What truly distinguishes this project is not only the technology, but also the strong partnership between Siemens, the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, and the UAE's electricity utilities."

He added that the centre has been designed to grow alongside the country's evolving energy landscape, supporting renewable energy integration, future cross-border interconnections, and the continued development of a smarter, more resilient national grid.