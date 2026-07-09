AccessAbilities Expo to showcase latest assistive technologies debuting in region

DUBAI, 9th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The 8th edition of AccessAbilities Expo (AAE 2026), to be held at Dubai World Trade Centre from 19th to 21st October under the theme "Integrating Communities... Enabling Lives", will showcase an exceptional range of the latest assistive technologies and inclusive innovations, reinforcing its position as the largest event dedicated to People of Determination across the Middle East, North Africa and South Asia.

The global assistive technology market is projected to grow from US$30.5 billion in 2026 to approximately US$65.2 billion by 2034, including an estimated US$5 billion market across the region.

H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, and Patron of AccessAbilities Expo, said the exhibition has become the largest and most significant event across the Middle East, Africa and South Asia dedicated to accessibility, assistive technologies, rehabilitation and community inclusion.

He added that by bringing together government entities, innovators, healthcare providers, educational institutions, international organisations and the private sector under one roof, the Expo provides an ideal platform for knowledge exchange, showcasing the latest solutions and innovations, and building strategic partnerships that improve quality of life and enhance the independence of People of Determination.

H.H. Sheikh Ahmed affirmed that as Dubai continues to strengthen its position as one of the world's leading cities in accessibility and inclusive development, initiatives such as AccessAbilities Expo play a pivotal role in supporting the UAE's vision of empowering People of Determination and ensuring their full and active participation in society.

Ghassan Suleiman, CEO of Nadd Al Shiba PR & Event Management, organiser of AccessAbilities Expo, said assistive technologies empower People of Determination to face life's challenges with greater confidence and independence.

Despite rapid advances in digitalisation and technology, he noted that the journey towards full empowerment continues to face challenges related to the availability, accessibility and adoption of these technologies in many parts of the world.

He added, "Over the years, we have succeeded in bringing assistive technologies closer to the People of Determination community than ever before. Demand for these products continues to grow rapidly, while emerging technologies are opening new opportunities for learning, employment, social interaction and independent living. Data-driven digital technologies are also enhancing quality of life and strengthening social inclusion."

Artificial intelligence-powered assistive technologies are advancing at an unprecedented pace, delivering innovative solutions that are reshaping the future of accessibility and independent living for People of Determination.

From AI-powered smart glasses equipped with integrated cameras that describe surroundings, read text aloud and provide voice-guided navigation for people with visual impairments, to continuous speech recognition and real-time transcription systems that adapt to speech disorders, autonomous mobility solutions and intelligent prosthetic limbs, technology is playing a transformative role in improving quality of life and addressing individual needs.

According to the World Health Organisation, nearly 90 percent of People with Disabilities worldwide do not have access to the assistive technologies they require due to high costs or limited availability.

The Global Report on Assistive Technology states that only 3 percent of people who require smart wheelchairs, hearing aids, white canes, adaptive bicycles, wearable neuromuscular devices, rehabilitation robots and advanced prosthetic limbs with sensory feedback are currently able to access these technologies.