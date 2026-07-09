Khalifa University, Wajeb Volunteering Association partner to expand student volunteering

ABU DHABI, 9th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Khalifa University of Science and Technology and Wajeb Volunteering Association on Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to expand student participation in volunteer work and community initiatives.

The partnership is designed to embed a culture of giving and social responsibility among the next generation of UAE graduates, while supporting the country’s broader sustainable development agenda.

The MoU was signed by Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalifa bin Mohamed Al Nahyan, Vice- Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Wajeb Volunteering Association, and Professor Ebrahim Al Hajri, President of Khalifa University.

The collaboration will facilitate access to Wajeb’s community programmes and volunteer initiatives, providing Khalifa University students with structured opportunities to apply their academic knowledge and skills in service of the wider community. The MoU also aims to develop students’ leadership and social competencies, reinforcing their role as active contributors to UAE society.

Sheikh Mohammed affirmed that this partnership aligns with the UAE's vision of empowering youth and engaging them in the national development process. He stressed the importance of instilling a culture of volunteerism among university students, considering them a fundamental pillar in building the future of society.

Professor Al Hajri said, “This partnership with Wajeb Volunteering Association reflects our commitment to shaping graduates who are not only technically proficient but deeply invested in the communities they serve. As the UAE's only university to be ranked among the global top 150 league, Khalifa University believes in connecting our students with meaningful volunteering experiences, reinforcing the values of empathy, leadership, and national purpose that are central to our mandate.”

The MoU will identify volunteer programmes aligned with students’ areas of study, enabling them to contribute meaningfully in fields such as science, technology, engineering, healthcare, and environmental sustainability. Students will be recognised for their participation through structured co-curricular frameworks, with volunteer hours integrated into broader student development programmes.

The MoU reflects the shared commitment of both partners to nurturing a generation that is civic-minded, purpose-driven, and equipped to contribute positively to the UAE’s national development journey.