Nahyan bin Mubarak visits Salem Al Shuaibi Gold & Jewellery Factory at KEZAD

ABU DHABI, 9th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, visited Salem Al Shuaibi Gold & Jewellery Factory at KEZAD in Abu Dhabi, where he toured the facility and was briefed on its advanced production lines, gold and jewellery design, manufacturing and finishing processes, as well as its smart operational systems.

The visit underscores Sheikh Nahyan’s continued commitment to supporting the industrial sector, promoting advanced manufacturing, and encouraging national projects that strengthen the UAE’s position as a global hub for industry and innovation.

Upon his arrival, Sheikh Nahyan was welcomed by Salem Al Shuaibi, Founder of Salem Al Shuaibi Jewellery Group, together with the Group’s senior executives and management officials.

They accompanied Sheikh Nahyan on an extensive tour covering the production lines, jewellery design and development units, manufacturing and finishing departments, quality assurance laboratories, research and development facilities, innovation centres, and smart operational systems that incorporate international best practices in manufacturing.

Sheikh Nahyan was briefed on the factory’s integrated production processes and advanced manufacturing technologies, covering every stage of production—from design and innovation, through precision manufacturing and craftsmanship, to quality assurance and final inspection.

He also reviewed the factory’s strategic vision and future plans aimed at advancing the UAE’s gold and jewellery manufacturing sector and enhancing the competitiveness of Emirati products in regional and international markets.

The factory reflects the Group’s commitment to expanding investment in high-value manufacturing by deploying cutting-edge technologies in gold and jewellery production. It supports the objectives of the UAE’s National Strategy for Industry and Advanced Technology while further strengthening the UAE’s position as a global hub for the manufacturing and trade of gold and jewellery.

The facility represents a significant addition to the UAE’s gold and jewellery manufacturing sector. Equipped with state-of-the-art industrial technologies and modern production systems, it creates greater added value for the national industrial sector, supports the national economy, and further strengthens the UAE’s position as a global hub for gold and jewellery manufacturing and trade through world-class Emirati products.

The facility also reflects the remarkable progress of the UAE’s industrial sector, highlighting the ability of the national private sector to embrace innovation, adopt advanced technologies, and produce globally competitive products in line with the UAE’s vision of building a knowledge-based economy driven by innovation and advanced industries.

During the visit, Sheikh Nahyan inspected the facility’s state-of-the-art infrastructure and advanced technical capabilities, which contribute to improving production efficiency while maintaining the highest standards of quality and precision. He also reviewed the smart operational systems that optimise manufacturing processes and further enhance the competitiveness of Emirati products in global markets.

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak praised the factory’s advanced technologies, operational excellence, and highly skilled workforce, affirming that the project represents a leading example of Emirati industrial initiatives that combine quality, innovation, and a forward-looking vision, reflecting the remarkable progress achieved by the UAE’s industrial sector.

He said, “What we have witnessed today at Salem Al Shuaibi Gold & Jewellery Factory reflects the excellence of the UAE’s industrial sector and the remarkable progress achieved by manufacturing in the UAE. It also demonstrates the ability of Emirati talent and the national private sector to innovate, excel, and deliver world-class products. This industrial facility embodies ambition, vision, investment in technology, and the development of highly skilled human capital, reaffirming the manufacturing sector’s essential role in supporting economic growth and strengthening the UAE’s global competitiveness.”

He added, “Under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE continues to strengthen its position as a global hub for business, industry, trade and investment, guided by an ambitious development vision that places innovation, economic diversification, private sector empowerment, and advanced industries at the heart of the nation’s comprehensive development. Today, advanced industries have become one of the principal drivers of economic growth and a key pillar in enhancing the UAE’s global competitiveness.

"The pioneering industrial projects we see today reflect the success of this vision in building a diversified and sustainable economy capable of competing globally through knowledge exchange, technology transfer, attracting high-value investments, and creating quality employment opportunities for citizens and residents alike. Investing in industry today is an investment in the future of generations and a guarantee of sustainable economic growth and prosperity.”

He continued, “I commend the tremendous efforts made by Mr. Salem Al Shuaibi and his team in establishing this advanced industrial facility, which embodies this ambitious national vision and reflects initiative, determination, and confidence in the UAE’s capabilities and its world-class investment environment.

“Such an environment encourages the private sector to launch high-value industrial projects that support the national economy, promote sustainable development, and reinforce the UAE’s position as a global destination for industry, trade and investment. I am confident that this facility will make a significant contribution to the gold and jewellery manufacturing sector, serve as a benchmark for industrial innovation, and support the UAE’s comprehensive economic development.”

He emphasised that the gold and jewellery sector is one of the UAE’s strategic economic sectors and has played a pivotal role in establishing the UAE as a global hub for the trading, manufacturing, and re-export of gold and jewellery.

He noted that this achievement has been made possible through the UAE’s advanced legislative and investment framework, world-class infrastructure, and integrated logistics ecosystem, which have established the UAE as one of the world’s leading centres for the gold and jewellery industry.

Sheikh Nahyan added that continued investment in value-added manufacturing, advanced technologies, and the development of national talent will further enhance the competitiveness of the national economy and support the objectives of the National Strategy for Industry and Advanced Technology.

He also praised the dedication of the management and employees, expressing confidence that the facility will continue to strengthen the UAE’s position as a global hub for gold and jewellery manufacturing while supporting the country’s sustainable economic development.

For his part, Salem Al Shuaibi expressed his sincere appreciation to Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan for the visit, noting that his support for industrial projects serves as a strong motivation to continue investing in innovation, advanced technologies, and human capital development, while expanding the Group’s presence and product portfolio across regional and international markets in line with the UAE’s leadership in the global gold and jewellery sector.

He affirmed that the Group remains committed to investing in innovation, advancing manufacturing technologies, and developing national talent in support of the UAE’s industrial strategy, while delivering world-class Emirati products, strengthening the competitiveness of national industry, and contributing to the UAE’s vision of building a competitive, innovation-driven, and sustainable economy.

At the conclusion of the visit, Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak affirmed that empowering national industries remains a cornerstone of the UAE’s long-term economic vision. He stressed the importance of continuing investment in advanced industries and supporting national initiatives that promote economic growth and reinforce the UAE’s global standing, in line with the UAE leadership’s vision of building a more competitive and sustainable economy.

Sheikh Nahyan concluded the visit by joining the management and employees for a commemorative photograph, wishing them continued success and reaffirming that industrial excellence will remain a key pillar of the UAE’s sustainable development journey.