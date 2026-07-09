UAE President welcomed by Emir of Kuwait upon arrival on fraternal visit

KUWAIT CITY, 9th July, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today arrived in the State of Kuwait on a fraternal visit.

His Highness Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Emir of the State of Kuwait, received His Highness and the accompanying delegation upon arrival at the Amiri Airport.

Accompanying His Highness the President on the visit is a delegation that includes His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court; Lieutenant General His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior; His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President; and a number of senior UAE officials.

Also present to welcome His Highness the President were His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, Crown Prince of the State of Kuwait; His Highness Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Prime Minister; His Excellency Sheikh Fahad Yousef Saud Al-Sabah, First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior; and a number of Sheikhs, ministers, and senior Kuwaiti officials.