Shakhboot bin Nahyan meets President of Republic of Ghana

ACCRA, 9th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, met with John Dramani Mahama, President of the Republic of Ghana, in the capital Accra, during an official visit to the country.

Sheikh Shakhboot conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, to President Mahama, along with their wishes for further progress and prosperity for the government and people of Ghana.

For his part, President Mahama conveyed his greetings to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, along with his wishes for further progress and development for the government and people of the UAE.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed ways to strengthen bilateral relations and develop cooperation across priority sectors, mainly the economy, trade, investment, artificial intelligence, energy, mining, agriculture, and logistics services.

Sheikh Shakhboot affirmed that the Republic of Ghana is a key partner for the UAE in West Africa, highlighting the promising opportunities for both countries to reinforce cooperation to support sustainable development and shared interests.

Furthermore, the two sides explored several topics of mutual interest and ways to advance bilateral ties during the upcoming phase.