UAE, Indonesia discuss enhancing parliamentary cooperation

JAKARTA, 9th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Dr. Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Defence, Interior, and Foreign Affairs Committee at the Federal National Council (FNC), has met with Utut Adianto, Chairman, Commission I — Defence, Foreign Affairs, Communication and Information, and Intelligence at the House of Representatives of Indonesia (DPR RI), to discuss ways to strengthen parliamentary cooperation between the two legislatures.

The meeting, attended by Abdulla Salem AlDhaheri, UAE Ambassador to Indonesia, underscored the importance of expanding parliamentary cooperation through the exchange of expertise and closer coordination in regional and international parliamentary forums on issues of mutual interest.

Al Nuaimi said parliamentary relations should keep pace with the growing strategic partnership between the UAE and Indonesia, highlighting the role of parliamentary diplomacy in supporting dialogue, fostering mutual understanding and contributing to international efforts to combat terrorism, extremism and hate speech, while promoting the values of tolerance and peaceful coexistence.

Adianto reaffirmed the Indonesian House of Representatives' commitment to strengthening parliamentary cooperation with the FNC in support of the shared interests of the two countries and their peoples.