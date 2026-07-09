‏Ammar bin Humaid launches 'Bait Amer 2' package, honours partners in success

AJMAN, 9th July, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of the Executive Council, has launched the Bait Amer 2 (Thriving Home 2) package, an integrated digital platform that enables Emirati families to complete all services required to build a home without visiting government service centres.

Developed by Ajman Municipality and Planning Department in collaboration with government entities and strategic partners, the package provides a unified digital journey covering the home-building process from building permits to utility connections.

‏The launch was attended by Abdulrahman Mohammed Al Nuaimi, Director-General of the Ajman Municipality and Planning Department, along with a number of officials, strategic partners, and representatives of government entities.

Sheikh Ammar said the initiative reflected the Ajman Government's vision of improving quality of life through proactive, family-centred government services, adding that digital integration among government entities had streamlined procedures and created a seamless customer experience.

He praised the teams involved in developing the package, saying it supports the emirate's digital transformation agenda by simplifying the home-building journey for Emirati families.

Abdulrahman Al Nuaimi said Bait Amer 2 was developed in partnership with relevant entities to integrate government services into a single customer journey. He said the process begins with the issuance of a building permit after technical approvals are completed, after which customers are automatically transferred to the electricity and water connection stage without submitting separate applications.

He added that the relevant entities proactively initiate infrastructure procedures while customers are given up to 120 days to pay connection fees, helping simplify procedures and reduce processing time.

‏Hind Salem Matar Al Shamsi, Director of Smart Services Development at the Department, presented H.H. Sheikh Ammar with a detailed explanation of the package, which has achieved zero visits and is delivered through a single platform. The package has reduced transaction completion time by 50 percent, cut the number of form fields by 70 percent, and reduced the number of procedures by 80 percent.

‏The launch ceremony also featured the Crown Prince of Ajman honouring the partners of the Ajman Municipality and Planning Department in recognition of their role in developing and ensuring the success of the Bait Amer package. Those honoured included the Cabinet, the Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation’s water and electricity arm, e& (Etisalat), and Ajman Sewerage Company.