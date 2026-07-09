UAE, Indonesia discuss promoting tolerance through parliamentary cooperation

JAKARTA, 9th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Dr. Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Defence, Interior, and Foreign Affairs Committee at the Federal National Council (FNC), has met Marwan Dasopang, Chairman, Commission VIII — Religious Affairs, Social Affairs, Women's Empowerment and Child Protection, and Disaster Management at the House of Representatives of Indonesia (DPR RI), to discuss ways to strengthen parliamentary cooperation.

The meeting, held in Jakarta and attended by Abdulla Salem AlDhaheri, UAE Ambassador to Indonesia, highlighted the role of parliaments and their specialised committees in promoting moderation, tolerance and coexistence, and fostering dialogue among cultures and religions to support regional and international peace and security.

Al Nuaimi said the UAE and Indonesia shared a longstanding approach based on moderation and respect for diversity, stressing the importance of parliamentary institutions in promoting the values of human fraternity, dialogue and mutual understanding, while reinforcing a moderate discourse that advances tolerance, coexistence and public awareness.

Dasopang reaffirmed the Indonesian House of Representatives' commitment to strengthening cooperation with the FNC, particularly between the relevant parliamentary committees, in support of the shared interests of the two countries and their peoples.