AURAK students win global information technology award

SHENZHEN, 9th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Two students from the American University of Ras Al Khaimah (AURAK) won Second Prize at the Global Final of the Huawei ICT Competition 2025-26, held in Shenzhen, China, competing against the world's most brilliant student innovation teams.

The app had earlier won First Place at the regional competition before advancing to the global finals. The Huawei ICT Competition is among the world's largest student technology competitions.

LingHua was created to address the growing demand for Mandarin language learning in the UAE and the wider region. Unlike conventional learning platforms that teach Mandarin through English, LingHua enables learners to study directly through Arabic, making the learning experience more intuitive and culturally relevant.

The platform also incorporates an AI-powered virtual tutor that helps users practice conversations, improve pronunciation and build confidence while learning.

Professor Bassam Alameddine, President of the AURAK, said, "This outstanding achievement reflects the kind of innovation we foster at AURAK, where students are encouraged to solve real-world challenges through creativity, collaboration and technology.

"Zoha and Hazim have demonstrated that when students from different disciplines work together, they can create solutions with meaningful social impact. We are immensely proud that they have represented both AURAK and the UAE with such distinction on the global stage."

The platform was developed by Zoha Farooq, a Mass Communication student, and Hazim Anwar, a Computer Engineering student, under the mentorship of Dr. Khouloud Salameh, Associate Dean of the School of Engineering and Computing / Associate Professor - Computer Science, AURAK.

Designed for school students, teachers, and independent learners alike, the platform combines interactive lessons, personalised learning pathways, and classroom management tools to create an engaging educational experience. Early classroom trials in the UAE have demonstrated strong student engagement and positive feedback from teachers, highlighting the platform's potential to support Mandarin education across the country.

The Huawei ICT Competition is among the world's largest student technology competitions, attracting more than 220,000 students and faculty members from over 2,000 institutions across more than 100 countries and regions.

This year's Global Final brought together 177 teams from 49 countries and regions, showcasing innovative solutions addressing real-world challenges.