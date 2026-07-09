Ministry of Interior reviews national strategy to combat cyber fraud

ABU DHABI, 9th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Interior, represented by the Federal Criminal Police Department, held a workshop in Abu Dhabi to discuss the development of a national strategy to combat cyber fraud, as part of its continued efforts to strengthen digital security and protect the community.

The workshop brought together police leaders from across the UAE, senior officers and officials, representatives of the federal and local public prosecution offices, the Central Bank, the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority, and several ministries and partner entities.

It focused on developing a comprehensive national framework to address cyber fraud by strengthening coordination among relevant entities, adopting preventive and proactive approaches, improving response mechanisms, and enhancing protection against cyber fraud.

Brigadier General Abdulaziz Al Ahmad, Director-General of the Federal Criminal Police, said that the development of a national strategy represents an important step towards establishing an integrated national framework to combat cyber fraud through unified efforts, closer cooperation among partners, and the adoption of proactive measures guided by international best practices.

He added that the expertise brought together through the workshop would contribute to formulating practical initiatives and recommendations that support digital and financial security while strengthening the readiness of the relevant authorities.

He noted that these efforts are aligned with the UAE’s vision of building an advanced and sustainable security system that safeguards society and its achievements.

The workshop reviewed global trends in cyber fraud, including emerging methods and evolving criminal techniques, and discussed the strategic objectives and performance indicators that will underpin the implementation of the national strategy in line with the changing nature of this type of crime.

During the sessions, the Ministry presented its Cyber Fraud Risk Assessment Guide and the draft National Strategy to Combat Cyber Fraud. Participants also reviewed the role of the Cyber Fraud Control Centre within the national framework in supporting prevention, early detection, and effective response.

A brainstorming session explored several strategic themes, including prevention and proactive measures, legislation, future capabilities, smart connectivity, and the use of artificial intelligence technologies, with the aim of developing national initiatives to reduce cyber fraud and strengthen efforts to combat it.

The workshop concluded with a review of key recommendations, with participants agreeing to prioritise proposed initiatives for inclusion in the draft national strategy.