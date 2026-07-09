Kuwait strongly condemns Iran's continued attacks

KUWAIT, 9th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Kuwait's Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed its strongest condemnation of the continued Iranian attacks targeting the country's territory, the latest of which occurred Thursday morning.

In a statement carried by the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA), the Ministry affirmed that these flagrant attacks represent a dangerous escalation that will exacerbate tensions in the region, threaten regional peace and security, and undermine diplomatic efforts aimed at resolving matters peacefully.

These attacks reflect a recurring hostile approach, a blatant violation of Kuwait's sovereignty and a direct threat to its security and stability. They also endanger the safety of its citizens and residents and constitute a grave breach of international law, the UN Charter, and Security Council Resolution 2817.

The Ministry stressed that the security and sovereignty of Kuwait are a red line, reiterating that Kuwait reserves its full rights to take all necessary measures to protect its security and preserve its sovereignty in accordance with international law and the UN Charter.