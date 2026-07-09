UAE highlights water resilience as essential pillar to economic stability at Hamburg Sustainability Conference 2026

HAMBURG, 9th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Abdulla Balalaa, Assistant Minister for Energy and Sustainability Affairs, led the UAE delegation to the Hamburg Sustainability Conference 2026, as part of the UAE’s efforts to strengthen international cooperation on water resilience, sustainable development and preparations for the 2026 United Nations Water Conference, which will be held in Abu Dhabi from 8th to 10th December.

During the conference, Balalaa delivered the closing remarks at a high-level session on strengthening the resilience of the water–economy nexus against challenges. The session brought together senior government officials, and representatives from development institutions, financial institutions and the private sector to discuss the growing economic and financial implications of water-related risks, and the importance of strengthening resilience through effective policies, innovative financing and cross-sector partnerships.

In his remarks, Balalaa emphasised that water is no longer solely an environmental or development issue, but a strategic economic priority with direct implications for economic growth, supply chains, financial stability and sustainable development. He underscored the importance of strengthening cooperation among governments, financial institutions, development partners, the private sector and tech companies to accelerate investment in resilient water infrastructure, improve data and transparency, strengthen policy frameworks, and mobilise fit-for-purpose finance.

Balalaa also highlighted the critical role of public-private partnerships in advancing water stewardship, supporting climate adaptation and delivering innovative, practical, and scalable solutions that protect shared water resources while promoting long-term economic resilience.

Balalaa said, “Investing in resilient water infrastructure, improving data and transparency, strengthening policy frameworks, and mobilising fit-for-purpose finance can reduce volatility before it materialises. It can protect supply chains, preserve fiscal potential, and strengthen financial systems’ resilience. Due to the increasing water challenges globally, managing water resources serves to efficiently enhance economic stability.”

Balalaa highlighted the ongoing preparations for the 2026 United Nations Water Conference, which will be hosted in the UAE from 8th to 10th December 2026 in Abu Dhabi, in partnership with the Republic of Senegal, as a key opportunity to transition from dialogue to the implementation phase, through strengthened partnerships, increased investment and developing innovative, practical, scalable technological solutions. He noted that the Conference’s six Interactive Dialogues - including Water for Prosperity and Investments for Water - will advance integrated approaches that strengthen water resilience, economic competency, and sustainable development.

On the sidelines of the Hamburg Sustainability Conference, Balalaa also hosted a closed-door Youth Dialogue with the HSC Youth Ambassadors of 2026 — a globally representative cohort of young leaders from emerging markets and developing economies. The dialogue provided a platform to exchange perspectives on water, energy and climate priorities, and to explore opportunities to strengthen youth engagement in the preparatory process for the 2026 United Nations Water Conference, reflecting the UAE's commitment to inclusive, multi-stakeholder dialogue as part of the country’s efforts to host the 2026 United Nations Water Conference.

During his visit, Balalaa also held a number of bilateral meetings with ministers from the German government, leaders from the private sector, and representatives from non-governmental institutions. Discussions focused on strengthening cooperation on resource efficiency, resilient infrastructure, sustainable industrial development, water resilience, innovation and investment, as well as advancing shared priorities ahead of the 2026 United Nations Water Conference.

The UAE continues to work closely with international partners to advance practical, implementation-focused solutions that strengthen water resilience, mobilise investment and reinforce water as a key enabler of sustainable development, economic stability and long-term prosperity.