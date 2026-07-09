Capital.com reports US$1.13 trillion in Q2 trading volume

DUBAI, 9th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Capital.com, one of the world's fastest-growing financial technology companies, has reported $1.13 trillion in client trading volumes for Q2 2026 (April to June), while the Middle East accounted for 57.2 percent of total global trading activity on the platform, reaffirming its position as the company's largest and most influential market.

The performance reflects the company's continued expansion following the opening of its regional headquarters in Dubai in April 2024. The UAE has become a key hub for Capital.com's operations across the Middle East and North Africa and international markets, supported by the country's advanced regulatory framework and digital infrastructure for financial technology and future economy sectors.

Between April and June 2026, gold remained the most actively traded asset, accounting for 42.4 percent of total global trading volume on the platform, while the total number of executed trades reached approximately 34.9 million.

Average trade size increased by 16 percent compared with the first quarter of the year, indicating that investors were building larger and more concentrated positions amid changing global economic and geopolitical conditions.

The second quarter was characterised by three distinct phases of market activity. April saw heightened trading in gold and energy markets following disruption to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz. In May, easing regional tensions and improving investor risk appetite shifted trading activity towards global equity and index markets. In June, equity trading strengthened as gold prices retreated from record levels.

Regionally, the Middle East maintained its position as the platform's largest market. Gold accounted for 49.9 percent of total regional trading volume, above the global average, followed by the US Tech 100 index at 23.5 percent and WTI crude oil at 7.3 percent, reflecting continued regional interest in strategic commodities and high-growth global markets.

Tarik Chebib, Chief Executive Officer for the Middle East and North Africa at Capital.com, said, "The Middle East accounted for 57.2 percent of Capital.com's global trading activity during the second quarter of 2026, highlighting the increasingly important role the region plays in the company's global growth. More importantly, this continued growth is being driven from the UAE, which has become a key hub for our regional and international operations thanks to its advanced business environment and ambitious vision for innovation and financial technology."

He added, "The significant share of gold and energy trading reflects regional investors' strong interest in global markets and their ability to respond quickly to changing economic and geopolitical conditions. Against this backdrop, we continue to invest in enhancing our products, services and platform capabilities to help clients make more informed decisions and strengthen risk management."

Chebib said the company will continue expanding the use of risk management tools among clients in the region, particularly stop-loss orders, while further strengthening educational content and smart technologies to help investors build more efficient and sustainable trading strategies.

Capital.com is also continuing to enhance its technology platform and launch innovative digital trading services, including expanding artificial intelligence tools and improving analytical and portfolio management capabilities, in line with its vision of enabling investors to make better decisions in rapidly changing market environments.

As its global user base continues to grow, the company reaffirmed its commitment to investing in the UAE and other regional markets as strategic gateways to international markets, supporting the UAE's position as a global financial technology and digital trading hub while driving the company's next phase of growth and innovation.