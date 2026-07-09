Abu Dhabi to host global ResponsibleSteel Forum for 1st time in MENA region

ABU DHABI, 9th July, 2026 (WAM) -- EMSTEEL Group has announced that Abu Dhabi will host the ResponsibleSteel Forum from 16–18 March 2027, marking the first time the flagship global event will be held in the MENA region.

EMSTEEL will serve as Lead Sponsor of the three-day Forum, which is expected to convene senior leaders from across the steel ecosystem, including policymakers, investors, technology providers, producers, customers, and representatives from the public and private sectors.

The forum brings together global industry leaders to advance dialogue on industrial transformation, climate action, and the future of hard-to-abate sectors, while showcasing Abu Dhabi's role as a convening platform for these critical discussions. It also reflects EMSTEEL’s leadership in advancing responsible steel production and supporting the transition towards lower-emissions, more competitive, and more resilient steel value chains.

Eng. Saeed Ghumran Al Remeithi, Group CEO of EMSTEEL, said, “Hosting the ResponsibleSteel Forum in Abu Dhabi for the first time in the MENA region is a strategic milestone for EMSTEEL, the UAE, and the global steel industry. It reflects Abu Dhabi’s growing role as an international centre for industrial transformation and climate-focused dialogue, while reinforcing EMSTEEL’s leadership in advancing responsible steel production. As decarbonisation continues to reshape operating models, investment decisions, and long-term competitiveness, this forum will provide a critical platform to align global stakeholders around practical solutions that support a more resilient and sustainable steel sector.”

Annie Heaton, CEO of ResponsibleSteel, said, “At a time when the global context continues to shift, we are acutely aware of the importance of clean energy infrastructure and the growing role of sunbelt economies in enabling the transition to low emission iron and steel. Against that backdrop, the ResponsibleSteel Forum 2027 will bring together leaders from across the value chain for what promises to be a timely global conversation on the future of responsible steel. By convening this multistakeholder community in the UAE, we aim to turn shared ambition into coordinated and coherent action and accelerate progress towards a more responsible, low-emission industry.”

As global industries accelerate their transition towards decarbonisation, the forum will provide a timely platform for dialogue on the future of responsible steelmaking and the practical pathways needed to decarbonise the sector.

Discussions will focus on the structural changes required to scale responsible steel production, strengthen certification and verification systems, improve emissions measurement and reporting, and build greater confidence in low-emissions steel products.

The 2027 edition in Abu Dhabi comes at a critical time for the global steel industry, as regulatory frameworks, investment priorities, customer expectations, and internationally recognised sustainability standards continue to reshape the sector. The forum will provide an important platform to advance collaboration, accelerate practical solutions, and support the development of industrial ecosystems that balance competitiveness with sustainability.