DP World strengthens GCC logistics network with 700 new trucks

DUBAI, 9th July, 2026 (WAM) -- DP World has acquired 700 trucks to expand its road freight network in the GCC, providing customers greater certainty, reliability and efficiency when moving cargo across the region.

The investment is part of the company’s long-term strategy to build an integrated logistics network that connects ports and terminals, economic zones and digital platforms to give customers end-to-end solutions across the supply chain.

Ahmad Yousef Al-Hassan, CEO and Managing Director, DP World GCC, said, “This is a long-term investment in our multimodal network and the customers that trade in the GCC. As regional demand grows, we are scaling our capabilities to provide customers with an integrated network they can depend on at every stage.”

The fleet will add up to 35,000 truck trips a month, supporting both domestic and cross-border trucking for DP World’s customer base in the GCC. The fleet will cater to first, middle and last mile requirements across the region and support the efficient movement of containerised and non-containerised cargo.

Raveen Guliani, COO - Logistics, DP World GCC, said, “Our customers want certainty, reliability, efficiency and more sustainable supply chain solutions. The capability to move goods, containers, vehicles and perishables across our connected network of warehouses and ports provides exactly that. These new trucks are fuel-efficient and meet the Euro V emissions standard and we will explore green-energy vehicles in the future.”

The new trucks are being deployed progressively across the operation. They complement DP World’s current network fleet capacity, which has scaled to around 3,000 truck movements per day across the region.

In recent months, DP World has opened fast-track bonded corridors connecting east coast gateways directly into Jebel Ali Port, established a bonded corridor from Sohar in Oman and leveraged Red Sea routing options through Jeddah Islamic Port’s South Container Terminal, routing more than 350,000 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) overland following maritime disruption.