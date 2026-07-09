Sharjah International Book Fair Awards 2026 open nominations until 31st August

SHARJAH, 9th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Book Authority (SBA) has opened nominations for the Sharjah International Book Fair Awards 2026, with a total prize fund of AED625,000 across 10 awards, recognising outstanding achievements in writing and publishing, spotlighting Emirati and Arab talent, and supporting distinguished books locally and internationally.

The awards cover novels, studies, poetry and foreign books, while also honouring local, Arab and international publishing houses.

Nominations are open until 31st August through https://sibf.com/ar/awards. Winners will be announced during the opening ceremony of the 45th edition of the Sharjah International Book Fair.

Reflecting the vision of H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, the awards celebrate creative and intellectual achievement and present leading models for a new generation of writers, publishers and researchers. They also align with SBA’s mission, under the leadership of H.H. Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of SBA, to bolster Sharjah's status as a global hub for books and publishing and a home for creators, publishers and translators from around the world.

The SIBF Awards comprise four main categories, the Sharjah Award for Emirati Books, the Sharjah Award for the Best Arabic Novel, the Sharjah Award for the Best International Book, and the Sharjah Publisher Recognition Award. The awards cover books published in 2025 and 2026, except for the Best Emirati Creative Literature Book (Poetry), which is open to works published in 2024, 2025 and 2026.

The Sharjah Award for Emirati Books recognises local literary and intellectual output and highlights Emirati authors and local publishing houses. It includes four subcategories with a total prize fund of AED300,000, with AED100,000 each awarded for Best Emirati Novel and Best Emirati Academic Book, and AED100,000 shared equally between Best Emirati Creative Literature Book (Poetry) and Best Emirati First Novel.

The Sharjah Award for the Best Arabic Novel carries a prize of AED150,000, shared equally between the author and publisher. It recognises Arabic novels that combine originality and renewal while addressing human, social and Arab realities through a coherent creative vision.

The Sharjah Award for the Best International Book carries a total prize of AED100,000 and is open to books published in English. It is divided equally between Best International Fiction Book, covering novels, stories and imaginative literary works, and Best International Non-Fiction Book, recognising serious intellectual, knowledge-based and research works.

The Sharjah Publisher Recognition Award honours outstanding publishers who contribute to developing the publishing industry through serious publications rich in knowledge and culture. It carries a total prize of AED75,000, with AED25,000 awarded to each of the Best Local Publishing House, Best Arab Publishing House and Best International Publishing House categories.

SBA invited writers, researchers, publishers and translators to take part in the awards, which have established their presence as a platform for recognising creativity and knowledge while strengthening Sharjah’s position as a global destination for culture, books and publishing.