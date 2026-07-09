UAE Aid Agency organises workshop on AI in humanitarian action

ABU DHABI, 9th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE Aid Agency organised a workshop on the role of artificial intelligence in humanitarian action, bringing together 40 donor entities from humanitarian organisations and charitable associations across the UAE to build capacity, develop skills and harness the capabilities of AI tools to enhance humanitarian, development and charitable efforts.

Dr. Tareq Ahmed Al Ameri, Chairman of the UAE Aid Agency, stressed the importance of employing artificial intelligence tools to support all aspects of humanitarian work while enhancing the preparedness and efficiency of humanitarian organisations and donor entities in delivering emergency response and humanitarian assistance.

He said optimising the use of intelligent algorithms opens broad prospects for humanitarian organisations, development institutions and charitable associations to plan annual programmes and implement community projects in the world's most vulnerable regions, in line with the Sustainable Development Goals.

The workshop covered several themes focused on strengthening national and institutional capacity in humanitarian action and promoting a culture of innovation and the responsible use of modern technologies, in line with the UAE's approach to harnessing artificial intelligence to serve humanity and enhance the impact of humanitarian initiatives, development projects and charitable programmes.