Sharjah Government Communication Award highlights AI's role in shaping communication

SHARJAH, 9th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Government Communication Award (SGCA), organised by the Sharjah Government Media Bureau (SGMB), places artificial intelligence at the heart of its 13th edition in 2026, reflecting a vision that the future of communication is measured not merely by how quickly organisations adopt emerging technologies, but by how effectively and responsibly they use them to create meaningful impact for people and society and reshape audience engagement on more informed, efficient and responsive foundations.

This approach comes at a time when artificial intelligence has become increasingly integrated into content development, data analysis, audience insights and impact measurement, raising a key question for institutions and communication professionals: how can AI be employed within responsible communication practices that enhance messaging, improve performance and support informed decision-making?

The award reflects this direction through several initiatives, including the Best Use of Artificial Intelligence in Government and Institutional Communication category, one of its direct-entry awards, which recognises initiatives that have successfully integrated AI into communication through content development, audience analysis, knowledge management and improving communication outcomes.

The Jury Committee has also introduced an additional evaluation criterion, allowing entries that demonstrate effective, innovative and responsible use of AI to receive up to 10 additional points beyond their base evaluation score. The measure encourages organisations to move beyond the symbolic use of AI towards communication practices capable of delivering measurable results.

Mohammed Jalal Al Raisi, Head of the Jury Committee, said the future of communication will not be defined by technology alone, but by organisations' ability to use it to serve people and create sustainable positive impact. He added that AI has become a key component in content development, audience understanding and building more effective and impactful communication.

Artificial intelligence also features in the award's creative competition through the AI Skills Challenge, an educational and competitive platform targeting students and young people, enabling them to develop practical AI skills in communication, media and content creation through projects covering text, video, images, animation and short films.

Among the partner awards, the Best AI-Powered Communication for Social Impact category recognises government entities, private sector organisations and international organisations that have made AI a core element of communication strategies designed to serve communities, better understand their needs and improve quality of life through measurable outcomes.

Submissions are open across 23 categories until 31st August 2026, via the award's official website (https://gca.sgmb.ae). Government entities, international organisations, private sector institutions and individuals are invited to submit initiatives demonstrating how artificial intelligence, when used responsibly, can strengthen communication and enhance its impact.