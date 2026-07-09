Emirates to debut A380 to Delhi from October

DUBAI, 9th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Emirates announced that it will introduce its flagship Airbus A380 on the Dubai–Delhi route from 25th October, making the Indian capital the third destination in India to be served by the iconic double-decker aircraft.

The airline will operate the four-class A380, featuring Premium Economy, alongside its retrofitted four-class Boeing 777 aircraft on its three other daily services to Delhi.

Adnan Kazim, Emirates' Deputy President and Chief Commercial Officer, said Delhi would become the third city in India, after Mumbai and Bengaluru, to be served by the A380, reflecting the airline's commitment to meeting growing demand for travel to and from India.

He added that Emirates is also expanding the availability of its Premium Economy product to six destinations across India as part of its continued efforts to introduce its latest products designed to enhance the travel experience. By the end of October, Premium Economy will be available on nearly half of the airline's scheduled weekly flights to India. He added that further service enhancements are also in the pipeline, reflecting Emirates' continued partnership with India and its commitment to customers.

From October, Premium Economy will be available on flights to six Indian cities: Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Kolkata and Kochi, providing travellers to and from India with greater choice when planning their journeys.