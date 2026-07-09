During fraternal visit, UAE President and Emir of Kuwait discuss strengthening bilateral cooperation

KUWAIT CITY, 9th July, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Emir of the State of Kuwait, discussed the fraternal ties between the two countries and ways to further strengthen cooperation, particularly in the fields of development and the economy, in support of mutual interests and the prosperity and wellbeing of their peoples.

The discussions took place during a meeting at Bayan Palace as part of His Highness’ fraternal visit to Kuwait.

At the start of the meeting, His Highness the Emir of Kuwait welcomed His Highness the UAE President. The two leaders engaged in cordial conversation reflecting the deep fraternal ties between the leadership and peoples of the two countries.

They also exchanged views on regional and international issues of shared interest, including developments in the Middle East. In this context, they underscored the importance of strengthening the foundations of stability and lasting peace across the region in support of the development and prosperity of its countries and peoples.

His Highness Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah hosted a luncheon in honour of His Highness the UAE President and the accompanying delegation.

The meeting and luncheon were attended by the accompanying UAE delegation, which included His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court; Lieutenant General His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior; His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President; and a number of senior UAE officials.

Also in attendance were His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, Crown Prince of the State of Kuwait; His Highness Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Prime Minister; His Excellency Sheikh Fahad Yousef Saud Al-Sabah, First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior; and a number of Sheikhs, ministers, and senior Kuwaiti officials.

At the conclusion of the fraternal visit, His Highness the UAE President departed Kuwait, where he was bid farewell at the Amiri Airport by His Highness the Crown Prince of Kuwait, together with a number of Sheikhs, ministers, and senior officials.